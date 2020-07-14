Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard

Come home to Bremerton Park Apartments in Prairie Village, Kansas. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City. Located just on the outskirts of Kansas City, we are nestled in a park-like atmosphere but within a short driving distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. We pride ourselves on being a friendly community so let us help you find your new home at Bremerton Park.



Our one and two bedroom floor plans are unique and offer our residents more space and many features. Kitchens are fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Bedrooms include spacious walk in closets. Additional features include two private patios or balconies, oversized mirrors in bathrooms, separate linen and coat closets, breakfast bars, window coverings, plush carpeting air conditioning courtyard view, and extra storage.



At Bremerton Park Apartments you will find a list of amazing amenities just waiting for you. Relax and unwind while lounging poolside by the pavilion or take a stroll around our walking paths. Additional amenities include gated access, reserved parking, scenic courtyards with mature landscaping, professional management, and more. Let us welcome you to your new home!