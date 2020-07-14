All apartments in Prairie Village
Bremerton Park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Bremerton Park

6313 West 75th Street · (913) 380-0589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6313 West 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. Sep 16

$896

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bremerton Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
Come home to Bremerton Park Apartments in Prairie Village, Kansas. Relax and enjoy our rural living just steps away from bustling Kansas City. Located just on the outskirts of Kansas City, we are nestled in a park-like atmosphere but within a short driving distance to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. We pride ourselves on being a friendly community so let us help you find your new home at Bremerton Park.\n\nOur one and two bedroom floor plans are unique and offer our residents more space and many features. Kitchens are fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Bedrooms include spacious walk in closets. Additional features include two private patios or balconies, oversized mirrors in bathrooms, separate linen and coat closets, breakfast bars, window coverings, plush carpeting air conditioning courtyard view, and extra storage.\n\nAt Bremerton Park Apartments you will find a list of amazing amenities just waiting for you. Relax and unwind while lounging poolside by the pavilion or take a stroll around our walking paths. Additional amenities include gated access, reserved parking, scenic courtyards with mature landscaping, professional management, and more. Let us welcome you to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $60 per married couple
Deposit: $250 for 1 bedroom, $350 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: 1 declawed cat $1502
fee: 1 declawed cat $150, 2 declawed cats $200, 1 non declawed cat $250, 2 non declawed cats $300
limit: 2
rent: $20 per cat/per month
Parking Details: Open lot, reserved parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bremerton Park have any available units?
Bremerton Park has a unit available for $896 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Bremerton Park have?
Some of Bremerton Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bremerton Park currently offering any rent specials?
Bremerton Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bremerton Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Bremerton Park is pet friendly.
Does Bremerton Park offer parking?
Yes, Bremerton Park offers parking.
Does Bremerton Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bremerton Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bremerton Park have a pool?
Yes, Bremerton Park has a pool.
Does Bremerton Park have accessible units?
No, Bremerton Park does not have accessible units.
Does Bremerton Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bremerton Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Bremerton Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bremerton Park has units with air conditioning.
