Last updated January 22 2020 at 1:20 AM

7642 Ash Street

7642 Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

7642 Ash Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
concierge
online portal
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
internet access
online portal
1 Car Garage
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee
Private driveway

This adorable Prairie Village 3 bedroom & 1 bath home has been totally redone inside & is ready for you to move in & love. Inside you will find a new kitchen with granite counter tops, new bathroom, refinished hardwoods, & new paint throughout. Outside you will find this great home has a large backyard ready to accommodate any of your outdoor plans or summer entertaining wishes!

Professionally managed by top rated management company Scudo, LLC with easy online work orders and payments.

*information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, prices, information and terms subject to change without notice*

Rental application $50 per applicant: https://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

Due at lease signing:

- Security Deposit= to 1st month's rent
- 1st month's rent (pro-rated as necessary)
- $250 pet fee ($125 will be utilized as a deposit & fully refundable). We love pets! Pet screening is required for EVERY applicant. No charge for "no pets" or service animals: https://scudo.petscreening.com/ this report is yours for future use! Take it to groomers, dog sitters, or just share your pet's awesomeness with friends & fam. See pet fee and rent info below.

Additional Lease Terms:

- $25/mo pet rent, per pet
- $20/mo SCUDO Tenant Benefit Package [required]. This is NOT rent See everything that is included in your Tenant benefit package here: https://scudore.com/tenant-benefits-package/. [Only 1 benefit package per home required]
- $10/mo insurance. We require Tenant Liability insurance, you may opt into our $10/mo policy, or provide proof of your own prior to lease signing. [Only 1 policy per home required].
- Get ALL utilities, cable, internet, etc set up in your name for FREE! One phone call, and your utility concierge will handle all set up for you! Let the SCUDO perks begin :) http://myfreeconnection.com/scudore/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7642 Ash Street have any available units?
7642 Ash Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7642 Ash Street have?
Some of 7642 Ash Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7642 Ash Street currently offering any rent specials?
7642 Ash Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7642 Ash Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7642 Ash Street is pet friendly.
Does 7642 Ash Street offer parking?
Yes, 7642 Ash Street offers parking.
Does 7642 Ash Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7642 Ash Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7642 Ash Street have a pool?
No, 7642 Ash Street does not have a pool.
Does 7642 Ash Street have accessible units?
No, 7642 Ash Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7642 Ash Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7642 Ash Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7642 Ash Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7642 Ash Street does not have units with air conditioning.

