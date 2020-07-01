7642 Ash Street

Amenities

Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

This adorable Prairie Village 3 bedroom & 1 bath home has been totally redone inside & is ready for you to move in & love. Inside you will find a new kitchen with granite counter tops, new bathroom, refinished hardwoods, & new paint throughout. Outside you will find this great home has a large backyard ready to accommodate any of your outdoor plans or summer entertaining wishes!



Professionally managed by top rated management company Scudo, LLC with easy online work orders and payments.



Rental application $50 per applicant: https://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



Due at lease signing:



- Security Deposit= to 1st month's rent

- 1st month's rent (pro-rated as necessary)

- $250 pet fee ($125 will be utilized as a deposit & fully refundable). We love pets! Pet screening is required for EVERY applicant. No charge for "no pets" or service animals: https://scudo.petscreening.com/ this report is yours for future use! Take it to groomers, dog sitters, or just share your pet's awesomeness with friends & fam. See pet fee and rent info below.



Additional Lease Terms:



- $25/mo pet rent, per pet

- $20/mo SCUDO Tenant Benefit Package [required]. This is NOT rent See everything that is included in your Tenant benefit package here: https://scudore.com/tenant-benefits-package/. [Only 1 benefit package per home required]

- $10/mo insurance. We require Tenant Liability insurance, you may opt into our $10/mo policy, or provide proof of your own prior to lease signing. [Only 1 policy per home required].

- Get ALL utilities, cable, internet, etc set up in your name for FREE! One phone call, and your utility concierge will handle all set up for you! Let the SCUDO perks begin :) http://myfreeconnection.com/scudore/



