Home
/
Prairie Village, KS
/
5711 W 78th Ter
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:30 PM

5711 W 78th Ter

5711 West 78th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5711 West 78th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another great listing from Michael and Renters Warehouse! Available 6/15. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Great Prairie Village Home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths on the main level along with the living, dining and kitchen. Large kitchen with plenty of storage space. Good size outdoor patio perfect for entertaining during the summer time. Attached 2 car garage with a recently finished basement. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history and no UD's or evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Pets are negotiable with deposit. The tenant is required to have renters insurance. This is a MUST SEE schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5711 W 78th Ter have any available units?
5711 W 78th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 5711 W 78th Ter have?
Some of 5711 W 78th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5711 W 78th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5711 W 78th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5711 W 78th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 5711 W 78th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 5711 W 78th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 5711 W 78th Ter offers parking.
Does 5711 W 78th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5711 W 78th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5711 W 78th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 5711 W 78th Ter has a pool.
Does 5711 W 78th Ter have accessible units?
No, 5711 W 78th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5711 W 78th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 5711 W 78th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5711 W 78th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 5711 W 78th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
