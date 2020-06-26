5711 W 78th Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Another great listing from Michael and Renters Warehouse! Available 6/15. NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Great Prairie Village Home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths on the main level along with the living, dining and kitchen. Large kitchen with plenty of storage space. Good size outdoor patio perfect for entertaining during the summer time. Attached 2 car garage with a recently finished basement. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history and no UD's or evictions. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 Per adult and security deposit is equal to the rent. Pets are negotiable with deposit. The tenant is required to have renters insurance. This is a MUST SEE schedule your showing today!!