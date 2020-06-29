All apartments in Merriam
9807 W. 52nd St.

9807 West 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

9807 West 52nd Street, Merriam, KS 66203
Merriam

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Merriam Duplex Completely Remodeled-Showing NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1159486?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

This 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom duplex has been completely re-done with vinyl plank flooring and beautiful fresh gray paint with white trim throughout. New pictures are coming soon! 3 bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Partially finished basement with half bath downstairs. 1 car garage.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5391445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9807 W. 52nd St. have any available units?
9807 W. 52nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merriam, KS.
Is 9807 W. 52nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
9807 W. 52nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9807 W. 52nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9807 W. 52nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 9807 W. 52nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 9807 W. 52nd St. offers parking.
Does 9807 W. 52nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9807 W. 52nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9807 W. 52nd St. have a pool?
No, 9807 W. 52nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 9807 W. 52nd St. have accessible units?
No, 9807 W. 52nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9807 W. 52nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9807 W. 52nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9807 W. 52nd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9807 W. 52nd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
