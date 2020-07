Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

Wow! Enjoy warm summer evenings in your large shaded back yard! Or, walk to the restaurants, shops and the movie theaters in Merriam Town Center! This home features brand new carpet, an eat in kitchen with a gas range, main floor washer and dryer and a large basement perfect for storage, a craft or hobby area or a work room. Don't miss this one!