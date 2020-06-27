6524 Craig St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This one of a kind 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home was built in t950s and 50 years later an expansion nearly double the original size of the home while keeping a seamless flow. Enjoy the comforts of a modern home and the charming character this home has to offer.



There are really too many coveted and unique features to list.



The large kitchen features a gas stove. French door refrigerator, dishwasher, oven and generous cabinet storage and counter space. A window above the sink overlooks the front yard.



A walk in pantry/laundry room has plenty of space to keep you kitchen stocked. The stackable washer and dryer is included. An additional w/d hookup is located in the basement.



The living area is large open concept leading to the back deck. Excellent for entertaining or creating your dream living area.



An impressive partially finished basement has served many roles. It is great for a home office and the unfinished portion provides massive additional space and features a workshop.



It has a little something for everyone. Please inquire regarding pet fees and policy. Section 8 is not available for this property.



Call 913-583-1515 with any questions.