8308 STATE LINE ROAD

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Leawood Kansas - This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Leawood Kansas.

The home offers stainless steel appliances, a decorative fireplace, french doors that open up to a stone patio, lots of natural lighting, hardwood floors, washer and dryer connections, an unfinished basement, a fenced in back yard, central air, gas heat, off street parking, a 2 car attached garage. and a circle driveway.

Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.



Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet. *Breed Restrictions Apply*



For a full listing of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.



(RLNE2949201)