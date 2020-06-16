5183 W. 150th Place

Amenities
{5183} Stunning Home in White Horse + Three Car Garage + Finished Basement + Community Pool - Spacious, custom Mediterranean 2-story with charming tile roof!
So much space - 3925 above grade sqft + finished walk-out basement, approximately 5095 sqft of living space!
Open living room and great room with full wall of windows, great view! Formal dining room, updated kitchen with granite counters and breakfast room leading to the deck.
Huge master suite with sitting room and private deck. Master bathroom with 2 sinks, whirlpool tub and large walk in closet!
All bedrooms have private bathrooms and walk-in closets. Second floor laundry
Finished walk out basement with spacious rec room and private 5th bedroom/ bathroom
Community pool and tennis courts.
LIV 18X17
GRT 18X12
DIN 13X12
OFF 13X11
KIT 29X12
MBR 29X13
BR2 13X13
BR3 13X11
BR4 15X15
BR5 13X14
REC 36X28
Elem: Sunrise Point
Middle: Prairie Star
Senior: Blue Valley
(RLNE5496714)