5183 W. 150th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

{5183} Stunning Home in White Horse + Three Car Garage + Finished Basement + Community Pool - Spacious, custom Mediterranean 2-story with charming tile roof!



So much space - 3925 above grade sqft + finished walk-out basement, approximately 5095 sqft of living space!



Open living room and great room with full wall of windows, great view! Formal dining room, updated kitchen with granite counters and breakfast room leading to the deck.



Huge master suite with sitting room and private deck. Master bathroom with 2 sinks, whirlpool tub and large walk in closet!



All bedrooms have private bathrooms and walk-in closets. Second floor laundry



Finished walk out basement with spacious rec room and private 5th bedroom/ bathroom



Community pool and tennis courts.



LIV 18X17

GRT 18X12

DIN 13X12

OFF 13X11

KIT 29X12



MBR 29X13

BR2 13X13

BR3 13X11

BR4 15X15

BR5 13X14

REC 36X28



Elem: Sunrise Point

Middle: Prairie Star

Senior: Blue Valley



