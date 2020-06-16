All apartments in Leawood
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

5183 W. 150th Place

5183 West 150th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5183 West 150th Place, Leawood, KS 66224

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
{5183} Stunning Home in White Horse + Three Car Garage + Finished Basement + Community Pool - Spacious, custom Mediterranean 2-story with charming tile roof!

So much space - 3925 above grade sqft + finished walk-out basement, approximately 5095 sqft of living space!

Open living room and great room with full wall of windows, great view! Formal dining room, updated kitchen with granite counters and breakfast room leading to the deck.

Huge master suite with sitting room and private deck. Master bathroom with 2 sinks, whirlpool tub and large walk in closet!

All bedrooms have private bathrooms and walk-in closets. Second floor laundry

Finished walk out basement with spacious rec room and private 5th bedroom/ bathroom

Community pool and tennis courts.

LIV 18X17
GRT 18X12
DIN 13X12
OFF 13X11
KIT 29X12

MBR 29X13
BR2 13X13
BR3 13X11
BR4 15X15
BR5 13X14
REC 36X28

Elem: Sunrise Point
Middle: Prairie Star
Senior: Blue Valley

(RLNE5496714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5183 W. 150th Place have any available units?
5183 W. 150th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leawood, KS.
What amenities does 5183 W. 150th Place have?
Some of 5183 W. 150th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5183 W. 150th Place currently offering any rent specials?
5183 W. 150th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5183 W. 150th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5183 W. 150th Place is pet friendly.
Does 5183 W. 150th Place offer parking?
Yes, 5183 W. 150th Place offers parking.
Does 5183 W. 150th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5183 W. 150th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5183 W. 150th Place have a pool?
Yes, 5183 W. 150th Place has a pool.
Does 5183 W. 150th Place have accessible units?
No, 5183 W. 150th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5183 W. 150th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5183 W. 150th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5183 W. 150th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5183 W. 150th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
