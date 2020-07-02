14543 Mohawk Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking pool garage internet access online portal

This Home is an Entertainers Dream! - Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

3-car garage

Over 4,000 sqft in coveted

Steeplechase Neighborhood!



Large open floor plan on corner lot with side entry garage. Awesome finished, full walk-out basement with a SECOND kitchen and full bath. This home is an entertainers dream with plenty of room to spread out in highly sought after Blue Valley school district! HOA amenities include neighborhood pool and beautiful trails.



Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments.



Rental application $50 per applicant: https://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



Due at lease signing:



- Security Deposit= to 1st month's rent

- 1st month's rent (pro-rated as necessary)

- $250 pet fee ($125 will be utilized as a deposit & fully refundable). We love pets! Pet screening is required for EVERY applicant. No charge for "no pets" or service animals.



Additional Lease Terms:



- $25/mo pet rent, per pet

- $20/mo SCUDO Tenant Benefit Package [required]. This is NOT rent. [Only 1 benefit package per home required]

- $10/mo insurance. We require Tenant Liability insurance, you may opt into our $10/mo policy, or provide proof of your own prior to lease signing. [Only 1 policy per home required].

- Get ALL utilities, cable, internet, etc set up in your name for FREE! One phone call, and your utility concierge will handle all set up for you!



