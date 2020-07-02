All apartments in Leawood
14543 Mohawk Cir

14543 Mohawk Street
Location

14543 Mohawk Street, Leawood, KS 66224

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
concierge
online portal
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
pool
garage
internet access
online portal
This Home is an Entertainers Dream! - Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee
3-car garage
Over 4,000 sqft in coveted
Steeplechase Neighborhood!

Large open floor plan on corner lot with side entry garage. Awesome finished, full walk-out basement with a SECOND kitchen and full bath. This home is an entertainers dream with plenty of room to spread out in highly sought after Blue Valley school district! HOA amenities include neighborhood pool and beautiful trails.

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

*information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, prices, information and terms subject to change without notice*

Rental application $50 per applicant: https://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

Due at lease signing:

- Security Deposit= to 1st month's rent
- 1st month's rent (pro-rated as necessary)
- $250 pet fee ($125 will be utilized as a deposit & fully refundable). We love pets! Pet screening is required for EVERY applicant. No charge for "no pets" or service animals: https://scudo.petscreening.com/ this report is yours for future use! Take it to groomers, dog sitters, or just share your pet's awesomeness with friends & fam. See pet fee and rent info below.

Additional Lease Terms:

- $25/mo pet rent, per pet
- $20/mo SCUDO Tenant Benefit Package [required]. This is NOT rent See everything that is included in your Tenant benefit package here: https://scudore.com/tenant-benefits-package/. [Only 1 benefit package per home required]
- $10/mo insurance. We require Tenant Liability insurance, you may opt into our $10/mo policy, or provide proof of your own prior to lease signing. [Only 1 policy per home required].
- Get ALL utilities, cable, internet, etc set up in your name for FREE! One phone call, and your utility concierge will handle all set up for you! Let the SCUDO perks begin :) http://myfreeconnection.com/scudore/

(RLNE4986868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14543 Mohawk Cir have any available units?
14543 Mohawk Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leawood, KS.
What amenities does 14543 Mohawk Cir have?
Some of 14543 Mohawk Cir's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14543 Mohawk Cir currently offering any rent specials?
14543 Mohawk Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14543 Mohawk Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 14543 Mohawk Cir is pet friendly.
Does 14543 Mohawk Cir offer parking?
Yes, 14543 Mohawk Cir offers parking.
Does 14543 Mohawk Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14543 Mohawk Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14543 Mohawk Cir have a pool?
Yes, 14543 Mohawk Cir has a pool.
Does 14543 Mohawk Cir have accessible units?
No, 14543 Mohawk Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 14543 Mohawk Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 14543 Mohawk Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14543 Mohawk Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 14543 Mohawk Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
