Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace media room range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities media room

True Executive Home over 8000 sf...Only the finest! From the grand stairway upon entry,the2-story atrium library, to the soaring great room, country kitchen with four-oven AGA stove, 5 luxurious bedrooms, media room, 2 offices,3 gorgeousdecks, and 2 private stairways, this gracious home has all thespace, style and amenities available.

Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable