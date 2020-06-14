923 5th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This is a very unique home that is all stone! It has been completely remodeled with all new kitchen with new appliances, and new bath! Granite countertops, beautifully redone hardwoods, tiled wet areas, washer and dryer hook ups on the first floor with spacious bedroom are just small list of the improvements. This will not last long, contact us today to set up a showing.

