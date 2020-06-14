All apartments in Leavenworth
923 5th Avenue

923 5th Ave · (913) 297-2092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

923 5th Ave, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This is a very unique home that is all stone! It has been completely remodeled with all new kitchen with new appliances, and new bath! Granite countertops, beautifully redone hardwoods, tiled wet areas, washer and dryer hook ups on the first floor with spacious bedroom are just small list of the improvements. This will not last long, contact us today to set up a showing.
Awesome all stone home awaits its new tenant! This home has been completely updated and ready to go! Ready to call one of the most unique homes in Leavenworth home give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 5th Avenue have any available units?
923 5th Avenue has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 923 5th Avenue have?
Some of 923 5th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
923 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 923 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 923 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 923 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 923 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 923 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 923 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 923 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 923 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 923 5th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
