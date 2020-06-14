Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Property Amenities

820 Osage Available 06/22/20 Remodeled House for Rent!! - This updated home was built in 1888. Washer and Dryer included! Located minutes from Historic Downtown Leavenworth and front gate of Fort Leavenworth. No pets and No smoking.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913.705.0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com.



Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.



No Pets Allowed



