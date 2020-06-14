All apartments in Leavenworth
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

820 Osage

820 Osage Street · (913) 705-0201
Location

820 Osage Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 820 Osage · Avail. Jun 22

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
820 Osage Available 06/22/20 Remodeled House for Rent!! - This updated home was built in 1888. Washer and Dryer included! Located minutes from Historic Downtown Leavenworth and front gate of Fort Leavenworth. No pets and No smoking.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913.705.0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com.

Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4866762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Osage have any available units?
820 Osage has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 820 Osage currently offering any rent specials?
820 Osage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Osage pet-friendly?
No, 820 Osage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leavenworth.
Does 820 Osage offer parking?
No, 820 Osage does not offer parking.
Does 820 Osage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Osage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Osage have a pool?
No, 820 Osage does not have a pool.
Does 820 Osage have accessible units?
No, 820 Osage does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Osage have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Osage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Osage have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Osage does not have units with air conditioning.
