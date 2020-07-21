All apartments in Leavenworth
420 Olive, Apt 1
420 Olive, Apt 1

420 Olive St · No Longer Available
Location

420 Olive St, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath unit available. Gas, water, and trash are paid by landlord. This unit is extremely efficient with its own high efficiency HVAC, LED fixtures, and new windows. Secured entrance to the building so only tenants can access common entry. Luxury living at the fraction of the cost. Contact us today for a showing!
420 Olive is a 4 unit apartment building within walking distance of downtown Leavenworth. You will find yourself 20 minutes from Kansas City International Airport, 5 minutes from Fort Leavenworth, 25 minutes from downtown Kansas City and 35 minutes from Lawrence. Unit C is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with a comfortable layout. Landlord pays for gas, water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays electric. Make sure to fill out your application at LeaseMeKC.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

