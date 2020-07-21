420 Olive, Apt 1

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath unit available. Gas, water, and trash are paid by landlord. This unit is extremely efficient with its own high efficiency HVAC, LED fixtures, and new windows. Secured entrance to the building so only tenants can access common entry. Luxury living at the fraction of the cost. Contact us today for a showing!

420 Olive is a 4 unit apartment building within walking distance of downtown Leavenworth. You will find yourself 20 minutes from Kansas City International Airport, 5 minutes from Fort Leavenworth, 25 minutes from downtown Kansas City and 35 minutes from Lawrence. Unit C is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with a comfortable layout. Landlord pays for gas, water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays electric. Make sure to fill out your application at LeaseMeKC.com!