316 N. 6th St. #104
Leavenworth, KS
316 N. 6th St. #104
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:15 AM

316 N. 6th St. #104

316 N 6th St · No Longer Available
Leavenworth
Pet Friendly Places
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

316 N 6th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
2BD, 1BD apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 316 N. 6th St. #104 have any available units?
316 N. 6th St. #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 316 N. 6th St. #104 have?
Some of 316 N. 6th St. #104's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 N. 6th St. #104 currently offering any rent specials?
316 N. 6th St. #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 N. 6th St. #104 pet-friendly?
No, 316 N. 6th St. #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leavenworth.
Does 316 N. 6th St. #104 offer parking?
No, 316 N. 6th St. #104 does not offer parking.
Does 316 N. 6th St. #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 N. 6th St. #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 N. 6th St. #104 have a pool?
No, 316 N. 6th St. #104 does not have a pool.
Does 316 N. 6th St. #104 have accessible units?
No, 316 N. 6th St. #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 316 N. 6th St. #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 N. 6th St. #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 N. 6th St. #104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 N. 6th St. #104 has units with air conditioning.

