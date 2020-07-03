Sign Up
316 N. 6th St. #104
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:15 AM
1 of 1
316 N. 6th St. #104
316 N 6th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
316 N 6th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2BD, 1BD apartment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 316 N. 6th St. #104 have any available units?
316 N. 6th St. #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leavenworth, KS
.
What amenities does 316 N. 6th St. #104 have?
Some of 316 N. 6th St. #104's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 316 N. 6th St. #104 currently offering any rent specials?
316 N. 6th St. #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 N. 6th St. #104 pet-friendly?
No, 316 N. 6th St. #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leavenworth
.
Does 316 N. 6th St. #104 offer parking?
No, 316 N. 6th St. #104 does not offer parking.
Does 316 N. 6th St. #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 N. 6th St. #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 N. 6th St. #104 have a pool?
No, 316 N. 6th St. #104 does not have a pool.
Does 316 N. 6th St. #104 have accessible units?
No, 316 N. 6th St. #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 316 N. 6th St. #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 N. 6th St. #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 N. 6th St. #104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 N. 6th St. #104 has units with air conditioning.
