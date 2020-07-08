All apartments in Leavenworth
215 S. 12th Street
215 S. 12th Street

215 South 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 South 12th Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath House on Corner Lot - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house in central Leavenworth features hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. The first floor offers high ceilings and includes a large master suite with generously sized bathroom with walk-in shower, living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, large laundry room, an office or playroom, and a sunroom. The second floor include a second full bathroom and two bedrooms. One small pet, with owner approval. No smoking.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913.705.0201. Apply at EchelonKS.com

(RLNE5223545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

