1806 Klemp St Available 10/15/19 Single Family Home, Close to Leavenworth High School - This ranch home is on a large lot and requires a riding mower to maintain. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Kitchen and bath have tile flooring. Semi-finished basement could be used as a family room with attached bathroom/laundry room. Home is close to Leavenworth High in a good neighborhood.



No smoking, limit of one pet upon approval.



(RLNE2325813)