Leavenworth, KS
1806 Klemp St
Last updated October 8 2019

1806 Klemp St

1806 Klemp Street · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Klemp Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1806 Klemp St Available 10/15/19 Single Family Home, Close to Leavenworth High School - This ranch home is on a large lot and requires a riding mower to maintain. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Kitchen and bath have tile flooring. Semi-finished basement could be used as a family room with attached bathroom/laundry room. Home is close to Leavenworth High in a good neighborhood.

No smoking, limit of one pet upon approval.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, at 913.705.0201, or visit EchelonKS.com

(RLNE2325813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Klemp St have any available units?
1806 Klemp St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 1806 Klemp St currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Klemp St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Klemp St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Klemp St is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Klemp St offer parking?
No, 1806 Klemp St does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Klemp St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Klemp St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Klemp St have a pool?
No, 1806 Klemp St does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Klemp St have accessible units?
No, 1806 Klemp St does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Klemp St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Klemp St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Klemp St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Klemp St does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

