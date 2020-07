Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath House for Rent!!! - Great three bedroom bungalow with one bath in a nice neighborhood. Spacious living room and eat-in kitchen, both with tray ceilings. The family room could be used as a fourth bedroom. Laundry with washer and dryer. Fenced backyard! Limit of one pet under 25 pounds and no smoking.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management. Apply online at EchelonKS.com



(RLNE3730764)