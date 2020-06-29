All apartments in Leavenworth
Last updated March 17 2020

1262 Ohio St

1262 Ohio Street · No Longer Available
Location

1262 Ohio Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 Bed, 1 Bath Home 2.7 Miles to the Fort's Gate - Property Id: 194681

Available February 1st. Rent Negotiable.

Updated 3 bed, 1 bath, 960 sqft house in Leavenworth, Kansas. Located only 2.7 miles to Fort Leavenworth's main gate, this home features hardwood floors throughout the entire house, newly remodeled bathroom, trendy shiplap in the living room, single car garage, as well as a full, unfinished basement offering plenty of storage. Have a BBQ in the back yard on the deck and in the fenced-in back yard.

If you are in Leavenworth because of the military, our goal is to make the military transition to Leavenworth as easy and comfortable as possible for you and your family.

Email to schedule a viewing or apply @ stjeanrealestatellc@gmail.com
Or Call (913) 622-3431

Veteran Owned and Operated.

**DISCOUNTS**
-The background and credit report costs to the renter will be taken out of the first month's rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194681
Property Id 194681

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5476472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 Ohio St have any available units?
1262 Ohio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 1262 Ohio St have?
Some of 1262 Ohio St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 Ohio St currently offering any rent specials?
1262 Ohio St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 Ohio St pet-friendly?
No, 1262 Ohio St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leavenworth.
Does 1262 Ohio St offer parking?
Yes, 1262 Ohio St offers parking.
Does 1262 Ohio St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1262 Ohio St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 Ohio St have a pool?
No, 1262 Ohio St does not have a pool.
Does 1262 Ohio St have accessible units?
No, 1262 Ohio St does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 Ohio St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1262 Ohio St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1262 Ohio St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1262 Ohio St does not have units with air conditioning.
