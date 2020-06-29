1262 Ohio St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

3 Bed, 1 Bath Home 2.7 Miles to the Fort's Gate - Property Id: 194681



Available February 1st. Rent Negotiable.



Updated 3 bed, 1 bath, 960 sqft house in Leavenworth, Kansas. Located only 2.7 miles to Fort Leavenworth's main gate, this home features hardwood floors throughout the entire house, newly remodeled bathroom, trendy shiplap in the living room, single car garage, as well as a full, unfinished basement offering plenty of storage. Have a BBQ in the back yard on the deck and in the fenced-in back yard.



If you are in Leavenworth because of the military, our goal is to make the military transition to Leavenworth as easy and comfortable as possible for you and your family.



Email to schedule a viewing or apply @ stjeanrealestatellc@gmail.com

Or Call (913) 622-3431



Veteran Owned and Operated.



**DISCOUNTS**

-The background and credit report costs to the renter will be taken out of the first month's rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194681

No Dogs Allowed



