All apartments in Leavenworth
Find more places like 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
1100 N 2nd St Unit 214
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:42 AM

1100 N 2nd St Unit 214

1100 North 2nd Street · (913) 828-0208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Leavenworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1100 North 2nd Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
all utils included
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
The Station Lofts in the newest historic luxury loft community in Leavenworth, KS. The Station is the true definition of luxury living. Each loft is styled with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, sleek flooring with accents of the original building peeking through.
Take a deep breathe and enjoy scenic walks through the Riverfront Park or experience the heart of downtown Leavenworth with endless dinning, shopping and entertainment. All utilities paid. Washer/Dryer included. Military community approved and just minutes away from Ft. Leavenworth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 have any available units?
1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 have?
Some of 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 pet-friendly?
No, 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leavenworth.
Does 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 does offer parking.
Does 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 have a pool?
No, 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 have accessible units?
Yes, 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 has accessible units.
Does 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1100 N 2nd St Unit 214?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street
Leavenworth, KS 66048

Similar Pages

Leavenworth 2 BedroomsLeavenworth 3 Bedrooms
Leavenworth Apartments with ParkingLeavenworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Leavenworth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MORaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS
Mission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity