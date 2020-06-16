1100 N 2nd St Unit 214

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters all utils included parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking

The Station Lofts in the newest historic luxury loft community in Leavenworth, KS. The Station is the true definition of luxury living. Each loft is styled with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, sleek flooring with accents of the original building peeking through.

Take a deep breathe and enjoy scenic walks through the Riverfront Park or experience the heart of downtown Leavenworth with endless dinning, shopping and entertainment. All utilities paid. Washer/Dryer included. Military community approved and just minutes away from Ft. Leavenworth.