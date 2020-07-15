Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

8 Studio Apartments for rent in Lawrence, KS

Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
947 Lofts
947 New Hampshire Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$920
825 sqft
((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) DOWNTOWN LAWRENCE LRG LOFT STUDIO *947 LOFTS* - NOW LEASING FALL 2020! At the Downtown Lofts, you are conveniently located near Massachusetts Street, close to all the shopping, dining and night life that Lawrence has to
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
9 Units Available
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$995
551 sqft
This community provides tenants with a gym, beautiful pool and garage parking. Apartments feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. Just steps away from the shopping and dining along Massachusetts Street.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
5 Units Available
800 New Hampshire
800 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$950
536 sqft
Located in downtown, close to Buford Watson, Jr. Park. Units offer residents dishwashers, laundry, patios or balconies, and ranges. Pet-friendly community includes Internet access and parking.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
21 Units Available
Sunset Hills
Country Club on 6th
2512 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$589
433 sqft
Conveniently close to I-70, Highway 59 and Highway 40, and just minutes from the University of Kansas, Broken Arrow Park and Lawrence Country Club. Special features including two swimming pools, tennis courts, gym and more.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
1423 Ohio Street
1423 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$420
390 sqft
1423 Ohio Street Apt #203, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Studio apartment, 1 Bath. Murphy Bed.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinckney
508 Wisconsin St - A
508 Wisconsin Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$505
450 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Studio. On KU bus route. Only $505 per month. Think high efficiency/low utilities! It has off-street parking. SMALL PETS OK. You are responsible for all utilities (electric, water/trash). Available Aug 1st.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205
3300 Clinton Parkway Court, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$350
90 sqft
Top Floor Single Office Suite (not an apartment and overnight stays are prohibited) in 3300 Clinton Parkway Court Building for only $350 per month. This suite 205 is a 12.5x7 office.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
Indian Hills
2400 Alabama Street
2400 Alabama Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$485
400 sqft
400 Alabama Street Apt #206, Lawrence, KS 66046 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats allowed.

July 2020 Lawrence Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lawrence Rent Report. Lawrence rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawrence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Lawrence Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lawrence Rent Report. Lawrence rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawrence rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Lawrence rents increased slightly over the past month

Lawrence rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lawrence stand at $720 for a one-bedroom apartment and $944 for a two-bedroom. This is the ninth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Lawrence's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lawrence, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,507; of the 10 largest cities in Kansas that we have data for, Manhattan and Overland Park, where two-bedrooms go for $742 and $1,217, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7% and -0.3%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (6.3%, 4.6%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Lawrence rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Lawrence, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lawrence is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lawrence's median two-bedroom rent of $944 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lawrence's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lawrence than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Lawrence.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

