680 Holiday Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A beautiful home in the award winning Lansing school district. This home was built in 2009 and is conveniently located just blocks away from Lansing Elementary and Middle Schools or Xavier Catholic School. These schools all receive excellent ratings. Our kids attended Lansing Elementary and Middle Schools while we were there and did great with a good group of friends they are still in touch with.

Conveniently located private community of well maintained homes. The Maples is a newer community on the north end of Lansing, only blocks away from Leavenworth Country Club, Home Depot, grocery stores, restaurants, and hotels. Also one road (Desoto) runs from this home straight to the main gate of Fort Leavenworth. The average drive to the base is approximately 10 minutes or you can ride a bike in about 30 minutes. Home is also built on the community walking path right behind the back yard, perfect for evening walks. Well designed new home built in 2009. Great open kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances throughout. Wood floors in dining room and kitchen. An upstairs and downstairs living rooms are prefect for separating kids playing from adult gatherings. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, ceiling fan, and private bathroom with separate shower and tub. Two more well sized bedrooms upstairs share a bathroom. Two bedrooms downstairs share a bathroom downstairs.

$1750.00/mo, $1750.00 security deposit. E-mail Steve today to rent this fantastic property. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.