All apartments in Lansing
Find more places like 680 Holiday Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansing, KS
/
680 Holiday Place
Last updated March 24 2019 at 7:05 AM

680 Holiday Place

680 Holiday Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lansing
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

680 Holiday Drive, Lansing, KS 66043

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful home in the award winning Lansing school district. This home was built in 2009 and is conveniently located just blocks away from Lansing Elementary and Middle Schools or Xavier Catholic School. These schools all receive excellent ratings. Our kids attended Lansing Elementary and Middle Schools while we were there and did great with a good group of friends they are still in touch with.
Conveniently located private community of well maintained homes. The Maples is a newer community on the north end of Lansing, only blocks away from Leavenworth Country Club, Home Depot, grocery stores, restaurants, and hotels. Also one road (Desoto) runs from this home straight to the main gate of Fort Leavenworth. The average drive to the base is approximately 10 minutes or you can ride a bike in about 30 minutes. Home is also built on the community walking path right behind the back yard, perfect for evening walks. Well designed new home built in 2009. Great open kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances throughout. Wood floors in dining room and kitchen. An upstairs and downstairs living rooms are prefect for separating kids playing from adult gatherings. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, ceiling fan, and private bathroom with separate shower and tub. Two more well sized bedrooms upstairs share a bathroom. Two bedrooms downstairs share a bathroom downstairs.
$1750.00/mo, $1750.00 security deposit. E-mail Steve today to rent this fantastic property. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 Holiday Place have any available units?
680 Holiday Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansing, KS.
What amenities does 680 Holiday Place have?
Some of 680 Holiday Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 Holiday Place currently offering any rent specials?
680 Holiday Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Holiday Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 680 Holiday Place is pet friendly.
Does 680 Holiday Place offer parking?
Yes, 680 Holiday Place offers parking.
Does 680 Holiday Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 Holiday Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Holiday Place have a pool?
No, 680 Holiday Place does not have a pool.
Does 680 Holiday Place have accessible units?
No, 680 Holiday Place does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Holiday Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 680 Holiday Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 680 Holiday Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 680 Holiday Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lansing 3 BedroomsLansing Apartments with Balconies
Lansing Apartments with GaragesLansing Dog Friendly Apartments
Lansing Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City