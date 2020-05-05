All apartments in Lansing
Last updated May 5 2020 at 6:27 PM

212 East Connie Street

212 East Connie Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 East Connie Street, Lansing, KS 66043

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 East Connie Street have any available units?
212 East Connie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansing, KS.
Is 212 East Connie Street currently offering any rent specials?
212 East Connie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 East Connie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 East Connie Street is pet friendly.
Does 212 East Connie Street offer parking?
No, 212 East Connie Street does not offer parking.
Does 212 East Connie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 East Connie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 East Connie Street have a pool?
No, 212 East Connie Street does not have a pool.
Does 212 East Connie Street have accessible units?
No, 212 East Connie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 212 East Connie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 East Connie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 East Connie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 East Connie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
