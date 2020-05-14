Rent Calculator
Lansing, KS
206 Carriage Crossing Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:24 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
206 Carriage Crossing Road
206 Carriage Crossing Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
206 Carriage Crossing Road, Lansing, KS 66043
Amenities
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction! Available SUMMER 2020. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage. Premium features: vaulted ceilings, heated floors (kitchen and master bedroom), LED fixtures, high-efficient HVAC. Includes lawn care.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 206 Carriage Crossing Road have any available units?
206 Carriage Crossing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lansing, KS
.
Is 206 Carriage Crossing Road currently offering any rent specials?
206 Carriage Crossing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Carriage Crossing Road pet-friendly?
No, 206 Carriage Crossing Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lansing
.
Does 206 Carriage Crossing Road offer parking?
Yes, 206 Carriage Crossing Road offers parking.
Does 206 Carriage Crossing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Carriage Crossing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Carriage Crossing Road have a pool?
No, 206 Carriage Crossing Road does not have a pool.
Does 206 Carriage Crossing Road have accessible units?
No, 206 Carriage Crossing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Carriage Crossing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Carriage Crossing Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Carriage Crossing Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Carriage Crossing Road has units with air conditioning.
