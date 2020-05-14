All apartments in Lansing
Find more places like 206 Carriage Crossing Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansing, KS
/
206 Carriage Crossing Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:24 AM

206 Carriage Crossing Road

206 Carriage Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

206 Carriage Crossing Road, Lansing, KS 66043

Amenities

new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction! Available SUMMER 2020. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage. Premium features: vaulted ceilings, heated floors (kitchen and master bedroom), LED fixtures, high-efficient HVAC. Includes lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Carriage Crossing Road have any available units?
206 Carriage Crossing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansing, KS.
Is 206 Carriage Crossing Road currently offering any rent specials?
206 Carriage Crossing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Carriage Crossing Road pet-friendly?
No, 206 Carriage Crossing Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansing.
Does 206 Carriage Crossing Road offer parking?
Yes, 206 Carriage Crossing Road offers parking.
Does 206 Carriage Crossing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Carriage Crossing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Carriage Crossing Road have a pool?
No, 206 Carriage Crossing Road does not have a pool.
Does 206 Carriage Crossing Road have accessible units?
No, 206 Carriage Crossing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Carriage Crossing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Carriage Crossing Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Carriage Crossing Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Carriage Crossing Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOPlatte City, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Roeland Park, KSNorth Kansas City, MOLiberty, MOGardner, KSSpring Hill, KSKearney, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOGrain Valley, MOPleasant Hill, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City