1211 N 8th Street Available 07/01/19 House for Rent in Lansing! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom ranch style home has all bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, full bath with washer & dryer included on the main floor. Bonus room in the basement level with 2nd bathroom. 2 Car garage. Fenced in backyard. Limit of one pet under 30 pounds with owner approval.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913-705-0201 or www.echelonks.com



(RLNE4887080)