115 Elmwood Street

pet friendly

Cozy little place located just off the beaten path in Lansing. 1/2 bath off master.

Additional full bath in lower level. Privacy fenced rear yard. Finished lower level for additional family room. Nice lot. Lansing schools! Don't miss out...take a tour today! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.