Lansing, KS
115 Elmwood Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 5:05 PM

115 Elmwood Street

115 Elmwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

115 Elmwood Dr, Lansing, KS 66043

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy little place located just off the beaten path in Lansing. 1/2 bath off master.
Additional full bath in lower level. Privacy fenced rear yard. Finished lower level for additional family room. Nice lot. Lansing schools! Don't miss out...take a tour today! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Elmwood Street have any available units?
115 Elmwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansing, KS.
Is 115 Elmwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 Elmwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Elmwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Elmwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 115 Elmwood Street offer parking?
No, 115 Elmwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 Elmwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Elmwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Elmwood Street have a pool?
No, 115 Elmwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 Elmwood Street have accessible units?
No, 115 Elmwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Elmwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Elmwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Elmwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Elmwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
