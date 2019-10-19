All apartments in Gardner
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
726 S Cherry Street
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

726 S Cherry Street

726 S Cherry St · No Longer Available
Location

726 S Cherry St, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New Three Bedroom/ Two Bath Rental Home in Gardner - This brand new Sherman floor plan has four bedrooms, three baths and the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

The floor plan is a split level with a nice spacious living area and a beautiful deck, perfect place to relax and enjoy the beauty around you. Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.

This home has an unfinished area for storage, possibly an office or craft area, or more room for the kids to play.

Pet Friendly! A privacy fence can be added for an increase in monthly rent of $50.00.

**South Cypress Street is located in the Plum Creek community, located off W 183rd St & S Center St, near Trail Ridge Middle School with easy access to Hwy 50 and the Industrial Bypass

Utilize the self-showing system for this property here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1009171?source=marketing

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5074783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 S Cherry Street have any available units?
726 S Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 S Cherry Street have?
Some of 726 S Cherry Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 S Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
726 S Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 S Cherry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 S Cherry Street is pet friendly.
Does 726 S Cherry Street offer parking?
No, 726 S Cherry Street does not offer parking.
Does 726 S Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 S Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 S Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 726 S Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 726 S Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 726 S Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 726 S Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 S Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
