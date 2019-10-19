726 S Cherry Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New Three Bedroom/ Two Bath Rental Home in Gardner - This brand new Sherman floor plan has four bedrooms, three baths and the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.



The floor plan is a split level with a nice spacious living area and a beautiful deck, perfect place to relax and enjoy the beauty around you. Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.



This home has an unfinished area for storage, possibly an office or craft area, or more room for the kids to play.



Pet Friendly! A privacy fence can be added for an increase in monthly rent of $50.00.



**South Cypress Street is located in the Plum Creek community, located off W 183rd St & S Center St, near Trail Ridge Middle School with easy access to Hwy 50 and the Industrial Bypass



Utilize the self-showing system for this property here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1009171?source=marketing



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



