All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 724 S Magnolia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
724 S Magnolia Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

724 S Magnolia Street

724 S Magnolia St · (800) 314-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

724 S Magnolia St, Gardner, KS 66030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 724 S Magnolia Street · Avail. Aug 8

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
724 S Magnolia Street Available 08/08/20 *Pre-Leasing* THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on August 8th!

You need to check out this beautiful three bedroom, two bath home in Plum Creek!

This home features three bedrooms, two spacious bathrooms with luxury vinyl plank in common areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen and living room are one big open room that is ideal for entertaining or if you have larger furniture! The kitchen's stainless steel appliances and light gray cabinets give this home a modern feel and keeps the room looking fresh!

The basement is very large and would be perfect for someone who works from home and needs a full office, craft room, game room, play room... the possibilities are endless!

We are pet friendly!

Ask about our Hometown Hero Program!!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com

(RLNE5527519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 S Magnolia Street have any available units?
724 S Magnolia Street has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 S Magnolia Street have?
Some of 724 S Magnolia Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 S Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
724 S Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 S Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 S Magnolia Street is pet friendly.
Does 724 S Magnolia Street offer parking?
No, 724 S Magnolia Street does not offer parking.
Does 724 S Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 S Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 S Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 724 S Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 724 S Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 724 S Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 724 S Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 S Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 724 S Magnolia Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconiesGardner Apartments with Garages
Gardner Apartments with GymsGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Raytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity