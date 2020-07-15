Amenities

724 S Magnolia Street Available 08/08/20 *Pre-Leasing* THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on August 8th!



You need to check out this beautiful three bedroom, two bath home in Plum Creek!



This home features three bedrooms, two spacious bathrooms with luxury vinyl plank in common areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen and living room are one big open room that is ideal for entertaining or if you have larger furniture! The kitchen's stainless steel appliances and light gray cabinets give this home a modern feel and keeps the room looking fresh!



The basement is very large and would be perfect for someone who works from home and needs a full office, craft room, game room, play room... the possibilities are endless!



We are pet friendly!



