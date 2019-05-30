All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 640 N Locust St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
640 N Locust St
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:51 PM

640 N Locust St

640 N Locust St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

640 N Locust St, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/425c0ea064 ---- *CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL AUGUST 14th! *Camden A Floor Plan The Fountain Gate community is located off N Center St & W Fountain Cir. The Fountain Gate Village Homes are located in the award winning and Nationally Ranked Gardner-Edgerton School District. This community features charming single family homes. Entry Level includes nice open Living Room. ?Stairs from entry level lead to upper level that offers an Eat-In Kitchen that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal and pantry. Full hall bath, Master bedroom with Master bath, and both secondary bedrooms. Stairs from entry also lead to the two car garage and unfinished basement that works great as extra storage or an additional play space! All homes have good size backyards with concrete patios or decks which offer hours of outside fun for Adults, Children and pets. Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information or to fill out an application, please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/fountian-gate-vilage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 N Locust St have any available units?
640 N Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 N Locust St have?
Some of 640 N Locust St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 N Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
640 N Locust St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 N Locust St pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 N Locust St is pet friendly.
Does 640 N Locust St offer parking?
Yes, 640 N Locust St offers parking.
Does 640 N Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 N Locust St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 N Locust St have a pool?
No, 640 N Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 640 N Locust St have accessible units?
No, 640 N Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 640 N Locust St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 N Locust St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconyGardner Apartments with Garage
Gardner Apartments with GymGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City