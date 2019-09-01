All apartments in Gardner
409 N Spruce st

409 North Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

409 North Spruce Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/928215706c ---- Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 Car Garage duplex. Having Master bedrooms with attached bath and closet. Large Living area, kitchen and dinning area and half bath on 1st Floor. Equipped with Refrigerator, Stove, dishwasher and Washer/Dryer Hookups. Tenant is responsible for mowing lawn. Tenant pays all utilities: Gas, Water, Sewer, Electricity and Trash Disposal. Opposite Wheatridge Middle School. Please call at 913-764-1802 ext-1 to schedule showings. Please mention the address as we have several units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 N Spruce st have any available units?
409 N Spruce st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, KS.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 N Spruce st have?
Some of 409 N Spruce st's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 N Spruce st currently offering any rent specials?
409 N Spruce st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 N Spruce st pet-friendly?
No, 409 N Spruce st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardner.
Does 409 N Spruce st offer parking?
Yes, 409 N Spruce st offers parking.
Does 409 N Spruce st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 N Spruce st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 N Spruce st have a pool?
No, 409 N Spruce st does not have a pool.
Does 409 N Spruce st have accessible units?
No, 409 N Spruce st does not have accessible units.
Does 409 N Spruce st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 N Spruce st has units with dishwashers.

