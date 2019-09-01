409 N Spruce st

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/928215706c ---- Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 Car Garage duplex. Having Master bedrooms with attached bath and closet. Large Living area, kitchen and dinning area and half bath on 1st Floor. Equipped with Refrigerator, Stove, dishwasher and Washer/Dryer Hookups. Tenant is responsible for mowing lawn. Tenant pays all utilities: Gas, Water, Sewer, Electricity and Trash Disposal. Opposite Wheatridge Middle School. Please call at 913-764-1802 ext-1 to schedule showings. Please mention the address as we have several units.