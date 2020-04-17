All apartments in Gardner
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:04 PM

31895 West 171st Street

31895 West 171st Street · (479) 777-8906
Location

31895 West 171st Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1567 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan! This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room. We have added a nice patio right off the kitchen, a perfect place to grill and enjoy the evenings.This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.

We are PET FRIENDLY!!!

Ask about our Hometown Hero Program!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

