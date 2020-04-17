31895 West 171st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Welcome to our Canterbury floor plan! This home boasts of four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room. We have added a nice patio right off the kitchen, a perfect place to grill and enjoy the evenings.This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.



We are PET FRIENDLY!!!



Ask about our Hometown Hero Program!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.