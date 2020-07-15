All apartments in Gardner
Find more places like 31735 W 171st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardner, KS
/
31735 W 171st Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

31735 W 171st Street

31735 West 171st Street · (800) 314-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gardner
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

31735 West 171st Street, Gardner, KS 66030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 31735 W 171st Street · Avail. Aug 8

$1,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
31735 W 171st Street Available 08/08/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | 2 Bath Home Located in a Gardner Community - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on August 8th!

This beautiful home has four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room. We have added a nice patio right off the kitchen, a perfect place to grill and enjoy the evenings.This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play. We are PET FRIENDLY!!! (breed restrictions apply)

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE4367270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31735 W 171st Street have any available units?
31735 W 171st Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gardner, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gardner Rent Report.
What amenities does 31735 W 171st Street have?
Some of 31735 W 171st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31735 W 171st Street currently offering any rent specials?
31735 W 171st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31735 W 171st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31735 W 171st Street is pet friendly.
Does 31735 W 171st Street offer parking?
No, 31735 W 171st Street does not offer parking.
Does 31735 W 171st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31735 W 171st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31735 W 171st Street have a pool?
No, 31735 W 171st Street does not have a pool.
Does 31735 W 171st Street have accessible units?
No, 31735 W 171st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31735 W 171st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31735 W 171st Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 31735 W 171st Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardner Apartments with BalconiesGardner Apartments with Garages
Gardner Apartments with GymsGardner Cheap Places
Gardner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Raytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity