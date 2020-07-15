Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

31735 W 171st Street Available 08/08/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | 2 Bath Home Located in a Gardner Community - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on August 8th!



This beautiful home has four bedrooms and two baths with a fantastic kitchen that opens into the living room. We have added a nice patio right off the kitchen, a perfect place to grill and enjoy the evenings.This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play. We are PET FRIENDLY!!! (breed restrictions apply)



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE4367270)