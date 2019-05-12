6115 Granada St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated two bedroom home in Fairway - Property Id: 27034



Beautiful ranch contemporary home in the desirable community of Fairway. This updated 2-bedroom is just minutes from the Country Club Plaza, Midtown, KU Medical, UMKC and offers great access to interstate, within walking distance to community pool and Prairie Village Shopping center with restaurants, and banking. Hardwood floors that run through the kitchen, family room and bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout and new kitchen with custom cabinetry with quartz countertops, a Kaus stainless bowl sink, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom with tile surrounds and tile floor. Clean full basement. New windows and AC. Large private backyard with lawn and a deck. The single one car garage has a remote opener for your convenience. Located in the highly rated Shawnee Mission School District, with East H.S. Application fee applies. Additional deposits for each pet and mo. fee.

