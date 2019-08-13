5932 Fontana Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

{5932} Charming Fairway Ranch with Finished Basement + Hardwood Floors + 1 Car Garage - Amazing location - just minutes from the Country Club Plaza, Prairie Village Shops and Johnson Drive!



Warm and inviting, this home features original hardwood floors throughout the main level.



Large living room with great natural light. Formal dining room with charming built ins! Kitchen features white cabinets and all appliances are included!



Both bedrooms are on the main level, updated full bathroom with shower over tub! Second bedroom has access to the backyard.



Finished basement with additional half bath and laundry room, W/D included. Dry Basement system!



Expanded driveway leads to 1 car garage. Lawncare can be included for $100/month



Large, picturesque lot, lawn care included! Tenants responsible for snow removal in winter



Sorry, no cats. 1 dog under 50lb with additional pet deposit and prior approval



Professional roommates only



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4980876)