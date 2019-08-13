All apartments in Fairway
Location

5932 Fontana Street, Fairway, KS 66205
Fairway

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
{5932} Charming Fairway Ranch with Finished Basement + Hardwood Floors + 1 Car Garage - Amazing location - just minutes from the Country Club Plaza, Prairie Village Shops and Johnson Drive!

Warm and inviting, this home features original hardwood floors throughout the main level.

Large living room with great natural light. Formal dining room with charming built ins! Kitchen features white cabinets and all appliances are included!

Both bedrooms are on the main level, updated full bathroom with shower over tub! Second bedroom has access to the backyard.

Finished basement with additional half bath and laundry room, W/D included. Dry Basement system!

Expanded driveway leads to 1 car garage. Lawncare can be included for $100/month

Large, picturesque lot, lawn care included! Tenants responsible for snow removal in winter

Sorry, no cats. 1 dog under 50lb with additional pet deposit and prior approval

Professional roommates only

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4980876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5932 Fontana Street have any available units?
5932 Fontana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairway, KS.
What amenities does 5932 Fontana Street have?
Some of 5932 Fontana Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5932 Fontana Street currently offering any rent specials?
5932 Fontana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5932 Fontana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5932 Fontana Street is pet friendly.
Does 5932 Fontana Street offer parking?
Yes, 5932 Fontana Street offers parking.
Does 5932 Fontana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5932 Fontana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5932 Fontana Street have a pool?
No, 5932 Fontana Street does not have a pool.
Does 5932 Fontana Street have accessible units?
No, 5932 Fontana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5932 Fontana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5932 Fontana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5932 Fontana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5932 Fontana Street does not have units with air conditioning.
