5900 ALHAMBRA STREET

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Fairway - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has hardwood floors, a nice kitchen, a big family room off of the kitchen, carpet in the back bedroom, and an unfinished basement. This home also has a deck on the back over looking a nice fenced in back yard.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
This home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.
For a full list of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.
(RLNE2032662)