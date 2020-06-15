All apartments in Fairway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

5900 ALHAMBRA STREET

5900 Alhambra Street · (816) 531-2555
Location

5900 Alhambra Street, Fairway, KS 66205
Fairway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5900 ALHAMBRA STREET · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Fairway - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has hardwood floors, a nice kitchen, a big family room off of the kitchen, carpet in the back bedroom, and an unfinished basement. This home also has a deck on the back over looking a nice fenced in back yard.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.

For a full list of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE2032662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

