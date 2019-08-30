All apartments in De Soto
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 AM

33900 W 84th St

33900 West 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

33900 West 84th Street, De Soto, KS 66018

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This peaceful ranch home is situated at the end of a small quiet street.

Spacious kitchen with dishwasher and gas stove.

Two bedrooms and a full bath on one side of home, with another bedroom and 1/2 bath on other side of kitchen.

Available September 6.

This home has a single-car garage, large yard, storage shed.

Located near downtown DeSoto, local homestyle restaurants and city parks. Enjoy the peaceful charm of small town, rural lifestyle with easy access to Kansas City.

If you would like to view this property or have any further questions, please call our office (913) 583-1515. You may click the link on this page to contact via email or schedule a showing.

This property does not take section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33900 W 84th St have any available units?
33900 W 84th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in De Soto, KS.
What amenities does 33900 W 84th St have?
Some of 33900 W 84th St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33900 W 84th St currently offering any rent specials?
33900 W 84th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33900 W 84th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 33900 W 84th St is pet friendly.
Does 33900 W 84th St offer parking?
Yes, 33900 W 84th St offers parking.
Does 33900 W 84th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33900 W 84th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33900 W 84th St have a pool?
No, 33900 W 84th St does not have a pool.
Does 33900 W 84th St have accessible units?
No, 33900 W 84th St does not have accessible units.
Does 33900 W 84th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33900 W 84th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 33900 W 84th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33900 W 84th St has units with air conditioning.
