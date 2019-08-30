33900 W 84th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This peaceful ranch home is situated at the end of a small quiet street.



Spacious kitchen with dishwasher and gas stove.



Two bedrooms and a full bath on one side of home, with another bedroom and 1/2 bath on other side of kitchen.



Available September 6.



This home has a single-car garage, large yard, storage shed.



Located near downtown DeSoto, local homestyle restaurants and city parks. Enjoy the peaceful charm of small town, rural lifestyle with easy access to Kansas City.



This property does not take section 8.