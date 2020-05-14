33145 West 87th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

There is a perfect spacious living room that has access to the basement and the eat in kitchen. The eat in kitchen leads to the completely fenced in backyard that has a deck. There are black appliances with lots of cabinet space in the kitchen as well. On the main floor down the hall there is 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms. All of the rooms have ceiling fans. The half bath is in the master bedroom which also has a walk in closet. Downstairs in the finished basement there is an EXTRA living area and another room as well and a full bath. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

