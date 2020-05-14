All apartments in De Soto
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

33145 West 87th Terrace

33145 West 87th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

33145 West 87th Terrace, De Soto, KS 66018

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is a perfect spacious living room that has access to the basement and the eat in kitchen. The eat in kitchen leads to the completely fenced in backyard that has a deck. There are black appliances with lots of cabinet space in the kitchen as well. On the main floor down the hall there is 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms. All of the rooms have ceiling fans. The half bath is in the master bedroom which also has a walk in closet. Downstairs in the finished basement there is an EXTRA living area and another room as well and a full bath. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33145 West 87th Terrace have any available units?
33145 West 87th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in De Soto, KS.
What amenities does 33145 West 87th Terrace have?
Some of 33145 West 87th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33145 West 87th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
33145 West 87th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33145 West 87th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 33145 West 87th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 33145 West 87th Terrace offer parking?
No, 33145 West 87th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 33145 West 87th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33145 West 87th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33145 West 87th Terrace have a pool?
No, 33145 West 87th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 33145 West 87th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 33145 West 87th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 33145 West 87th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 33145 West 87th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33145 West 87th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 33145 West 87th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

