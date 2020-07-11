Apartment List
/
IN
/
zionsville
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Zionsville, IN with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Zionsville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$966
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,141
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
36 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Results within 5 miles of Zionsville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Crooked Creek
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1300 sqft
Come home to Creekside at Meridian Hills and see what it means to Live Life Better! Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as oversized walk-in closets,
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Crooked Creek
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1486 sqft
Create your dream life at Ashford Meridian Hills! Our newly-renovated spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Augusta-New Augusta
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$942
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Snacks - Guion Creek
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ashford Georgetown in Indianapolis, Indiana, choose from newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1376 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
Delaware Trail
The Jameson
1808 Century Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$879
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature a clubhouse, fitness center and a beautiful swimming pool. They also provide a playground and volleyball courts and tennis courts. They offer one and two bedroom apartments. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1350 sqft
Smoke-free single-level units with walk-in closets and pantries, bonus dens and private attached garages. Close to the Clay Terrace Mall, Grand Park and Portis College.
Results within 10 miles of Zionsville
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Speedway
Hermitage Apartments
2234 Hermitage Way #617, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
949 sqft
Recently renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, and air conditioning. Near Indianapolis Speedway and Eagle Creek Reservoir. Community pool, sundeck, playground, clubhouse. Laundry facility in each building.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
29 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$858
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$990
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1434 sqft
Nestled among tranquil ponds and walking paths that wind through open green space and beautiful landscaped grounds, The Village on Spring Mill Apartments has all of the comforts you need to fit your lifestyle in Carmel, Indiana! Unwind by the
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1464 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
14 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,153
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
91 Units Available
Keystone at The Crossing
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1335 sqft
Luxurious units with hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage. Community amenities include a tennis court, conference room and garage parking. Right in the heart of Keystone at the Crossing.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Broad Ripple
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$925
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1099 sqft
LOCATION IS KING...
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Keystone at The Crossing
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$982
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1104 sqft
Luxury apartments with maple-finished cabinetry, wood-style floors and granite counters. Enjoy access to a gym, business center and pool on site. Right near Town Run Trail Park. Easy access to I-465.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
142 Units Available
Nora - Far Northside
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1017 sqft
Contact us to learn more about self-guided and virtual tour options! The Notch at Nora offers high-end studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the vibrant community of Nora.
City Guide for Zionsville, IN

Zionsville, Indiana, is the hometown of many sports people, past and present, and has contributed a good number of men to the Indianapolis Colts football team over the years, including Antoine Bethea, Gary Brackett, Dallas Clark, Austin Collie, Ryan Diem, Rob Morris, and Chuck Pagano, the current head coach. It's always game time in Zionsville!

The city of Zionsville is found in Boone County, Indiana, and is only about 10 miles north of the major hub of Indianapolis to the south / southeast. As of the 2010 census, the population of the city was 14,160, and there are roughly 5,000 homes spread out across the city's boundaries. The weather in the city is categorized as humid subtropical, meaning the summers are usually hot and humid, and the winters are usually cool to mild, but rarely cold. Being only 17 minutes outside of Indianapolis, there are lots of other suburbs and settlements in the immediate area, such as Pike Township to the south and Carmel to the east. Getting around is also simple with Route 52, which circles Indianapolis, only a mile or so away, and State Route 421 linking straight to it through the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Zionsville, IN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Zionsville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Zionsville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

