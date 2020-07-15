Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

The Ravenwood edition (Phase 2) has a prime location on the Southeast of Columbia City. The homes are on a culdesac and benefit from country views and accessibility to town and Highway 30.



Rent with a purpose: The homes are part of a homeownership incubator that ties in impactful requirements to a lease placing residents on a path towards homeownership. Lease requirements include, but are not limited to:

• Financial Literacy courses

• Health & Well-being courses

• Community Service

• Home Maintenance Courses



INCOME QUALIFICATIONS APPLY

*Based on gross annual household income.

1 Person = less than $29,880

2 Persons = less than $34,140

3 Persons = less than $38,400

4 Persons = less than $42,660

5 Persons = less than $46,080

6 Persons = less than $49,500

7 Persons = less than $52,920

8 Persons = less than $56,340



We are an equal opportunity provider. TDD 7-1-1 Accepts Section 8.



