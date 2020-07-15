All apartments in Whitley County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

Ravenwood

758 Sommerset Trail · (260) 272-0602
Location

758 Sommerset Trail, Whitley County, IN 46725

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bedrooms · Avail. now

$811

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1630 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bedrooms · Avail. now

$879

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1630 sqft

Amenities

The Ravenwood edition (Phase 2) has a prime location on the Southeast of Columbia City. The homes are on a culdesac and benefit from country views and accessibility to town and Highway 30.

Rent with a purpose: The homes are part of a homeownership incubator that ties in impactful requirements to a lease placing residents on a path towards homeownership. Lease requirements include, but are not limited to:
• Financial Literacy courses
• Health & Well-being courses
• Community Service
• Home Maintenance Courses

INCOME QUALIFICATIONS APPLY
*Based on gross annual household income.
1 Person = less than $29,880
2 Persons = less than $34,140
3 Persons = less than $38,400
4 Persons = less than $42,660
5 Persons = less than $46,080
6 Persons = less than $49,500
7 Persons = less than $52,920
8 Persons = less than $56,340

We are an equal opportunity provider. TDD 7-1-1 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5587893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

