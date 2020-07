Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Private farmhouse in a quiet setting off the road. Newly updated with remodeled bathrooms. Large kitchen with island. Central AC, dishwasher and Laundry hookups. Plenty of storage in basement and included utility shed. Possibility of a third bedroom. Smoke and vape free property. No pets. Serious inquires only please. Barns and additional agricultural land are already rented.