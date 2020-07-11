25 Apartments for rent in Westfield, IN with move-in specials
Supposedly planned as a stop in the Underground Railroad, Westfield, IN is a steeped in American history. Incorporated in 2008, Westfield has a population of about 30,000 and it continues to expand, making it one of the fastest growing cities in the Indianapolis Metro Area.
This city of about 27 square miles is full of 3 bedroom houses to rent with large backyards and ample amenities, as well as apartments for rent, condos, and townhouses. You won't find a bustling city with commercial amenities, but you will find a tight knit community. Westfield is also a community with a higher than average income. About 71 percent of the people living here are married (which drastically reduces your options if you're single). About 43 percent of the households here have children, 72 percent work in white collar jobs, and most people commute to and from work. In fact, about half of the population commutes about 21 minutes from home each day to work. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Westfield apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Westfield apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.