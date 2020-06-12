/
3 bedroom apartments
51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Lafayette, IN
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1151 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer.
918 N Chauncey
918 Chauncey Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
918 N Chauncey Available 07/01/20 Three bedroom House - This spacious three bedroom house is located in West Lafayette School District and is very close to Purdue! Inside you can find three bedrooms, one bathroom, original hardwood floors, a
1705 Summit Dr
1705 Summit Drive, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1705 Summit Dr Available 08/18/20 3 bedroom 1 bath house near campus! - Beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bathroom located less than a mile from Purdue's Campus.
1520 Summit
1520 Summit Drive, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1479 sqft
1520 Summit Available 07/26/20 West Lafayette Home for Rent - Spacious three bed two and a half bath with a fireplace! A rare find that won't last long. Call us today to schedule a tour! (RLNE5285719)
804 Lindberg Road
804 Lindberg Road, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
804 Lindberg Road Available 08/18/20 3 bedroom 1 bathroom West Lafayette - Located in West Lafayette School District and just minutes from Purdue, this home is perfect for families and students alike.
2406 Yeager Road
2406 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1642 sqft
3 Bedroom Home This house is between Walmart and Purdue. It is situated close to Purdue's golf course, Café Literato, and Celery bog. The location is perfect for those who want a little distance from campus, but with a more relaxed feel.
233 Sharon Road
233 Sharon Road, West Lafayette, IN
AVAILABLE IN JULY! Beautiful and well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Cape Cod style home in excellent West Lafayette School District.
2611 Cambridge Street
2611 Cambridge Street, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
3 Bedroom Home This traditional two-story colonial home is situated on a large yard just North of Sagamore Parkway. There are 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
222 Sylvia
222 Sylvia Street, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1335 sqft
222 Sylvia Available 08/01/20 Pre-Leasing 3 Bedroom Home near Campus - Pre-leasing has started for this wonderful 3 bedroom 1 bath unit in West Lafayette.
1109 Windsor Road
1109 Windsor Dr, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
3 Bedroom Home This charming house is right next to Café Literato and Faith West Community Center. Remodeled in 2018 with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The kitchen has a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and garbage disposal.
2412 Yeager Road
2412 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1750 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bath home close to the intersection of Yeager and Sagamore Parkway West. Very convenient to grocery stores, restaurants, Purdue, parks, and city bike paths. This very spacious house features a 1-car garage, carport, and large driveway.
105 E. Columbia ST - 6
105 E Columbia St, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedroom Apartment Columbia Point certainly has plenty to brag about when it comes to location (one block from Chauncey, perfect for students in any major at Purdue), Columbia Point also features unique floor plan options with 3-Bed/2-Baths,
105 E. Columbia ST - 2
105 East Columbia Street, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedroom Apartment Columbia Point certainly has plenty to brag about when it comes to location (one block from Chauncey, perfect for students in any major at Purdue), Columbia Point also features unique floor plan options with 3-Bed/2-Baths,
203 Wiggins Street
203 Wiggins Street, West Lafayette, IN
Modern Luxury duplex townhouses with great near campus location. 4 bedrooms with 4 1/2 baths, 2 living rooms and 2 car garage! Duplex townhouses come with all kitchen features and a deck off of the second floor. Controlled access with alarm.
1410 Shining Armor Ln
1410 Shining Armor Lane, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1206 sqft
Available 07/15/20 1410 shining armour - Property Id: 295579 Well maintained home in desirable Hadley Moore subdivision. Quiet street, that is on the campus bus loop. Vaulted ceilings, large deck, LED lights, and more. Close to shops.
3172 Jasmine Ct
3172 Jasmine Court, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
3172 Jasmine Ct Available 08/18/20 3 bedroom 2 bath! Must See! - New construction 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Blackthorn subdivision. Minutes to Purdue University.
123 Circle Lane Drive
123 Circle Lane Court, Tippecanoe County, IN
123 Circle Lane Drive Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom Right Outside West Lafayette - This beautiful four bedroom home is located on the outskirts of West Lafayette.
2330 Edison
2330 Edison Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1219 sqft
2330 Edison Available 06/15/20 Pond View 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Duplex - Enjoy the beautiful pond view and walking trails in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex with 2 car attached garage.
1907 Cal Drive
1907 Cal Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1195 sqft
1907 Cal Drive Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom Duplex- West Lafayette with Garage! - (RLNE5391482)
151 S 3rd Street
151 South 3rd Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
151 S 3rd Street Available 08/18/20 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom unit - This unit is 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Large front porch shared with connecting unit. Separate entrance to each unit, and back porch as well.
2171 Rutherford Drive
2171 Rutherford Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
West Lafayette Suburban Home For Rent - This beautiful suburban home is great for families looking to rent in the West Lafayette area.
703 North Street
703 North Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
703 North Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in the heart of downtown! - Beautiful 3 bedroom. Newer flooring, beautiful white cabinets, open concept with built in cabinets in dining area.
2736 Wyndham Way
2736 Wyndham Way, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2736 Wyndham Way Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom Townhome - Large town home located in a quiet neighborhood in West Lafayette. This house has an open floor plan and offers three spacious bedrooms and 3.5 baths.
4324 Mason Dixon Dr.
4324 Mason Dixon Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1422 sqft
4324 Mason Dixon Dr. Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA Single Family Home in West Lafayette! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in West Lafayette IN! This home has approximately 1422 square feet of living space with a nice yard.
