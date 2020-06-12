/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
29 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Lafayette, IN
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
41 Units Available
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1023 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
9 Units Available
Trailside Flats Apartments
90 Country Squire Ct, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$940
798 sqft
Located off Sagamore Parkway near the Super Walmart. Completely updated units with new carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel and black appliances, subway shower tile, and two-panel doors.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Chauncey
1 Unit Available
434 N Grant Street #3
434 North Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
Unit #3 Available 08/07/20 Great 2 bed 2 bath minutes to Purdue - Property Id: 291968 Self-contained free standing unit in a great campus location. Newer flooring, kitchen cabinets and countertops. Nice unit. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Chauncey
1 Unit Available
420-3 W Stadium
420 W Stadium Ave, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Nice large 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 181781 Large home with 4 separate apartments. 1100 sq ft with a front and back porch, parking for 2, window air, nice unit, hardwood floors, low utilities, washer and dryer in house.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
2400 Yeager Road - 8
2400 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment These units are situated just above Asia Global Market, near Walmart, Celery Bog Nature Park, and Kampen Golf Course. It doesn't get much better than that! Plus the building is on the bus route to Purdue.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
2491 Sycamore St - 7
2491 Sycamore Ln, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$660
750 sqft
Great Location & Value! 2 BR, 1 BA with onsite laundry, ample parking, central heat and air, new windows, large balcony, gas stove and more... Conveniently located just north of campus (1.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
214 Pierce Street - 4
214 Pierce St, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
400 sqft
Look no further! This multi-unit house is in the perfect location for students, situated right next to a popular park, and is only a block from Krannert. It contains a few 1bed/1bath and 2bed/1bath units.
Results within 1 mile of West Lafayette
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Lafayette
1 Unit Available
523 Main Street
523 Main Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
Large Two Bedroom Right Downtown! - Coming available soon, this completely renovated two bedroom, two bathroom apartment located in Downtown Lafayette has plenty to offer! Features of this unique unit include oversized bedrooms, walk in closets and
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Lafayette
1 Unit Available
225 N. 2nd Street Unit 2F
225 N 2nd St, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
Chic Condo in Downtown Lafayette - Just seconds from the Wabash River and all of the excellent shops and restaurants downtown Lafayette has to offer, this beautiful 2 bedroom condo is the perfect place to immerse yourself in Lafayette's unique
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Centennial
1 Unit Available
715 North 4th Street - 8
715 N 4th St, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
650 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment Conveniently located right next to Old U.S. 231, this house is close to the main roads and has easy access to the major bus lines that run to Purdue. This home is located just across the bridge in Lafayette.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
715 Tippecanoe Street - 6
715 Tippecanoe St, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment These spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments are great for graduate students! Just on the other side of the river, these units have controlled access via security code entry to the building, on-site laundry facilities, and parking.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
715 Tippecanoe Street - 2
715 Tippecanoe Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment These spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments are great for graduate students! Just on the other side of the river, these units have controlled access via security code entry to the building, on-site laundry facilities, and parking.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
127 Washington Street
127 Washington Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Newly Renovated Adorable 2-Bedroom House! - This adorable home received a makeover recently making it perfect to move in right away! Enjoy all new flooring and paint, washer/dryer in unit, a back deck, one-car garage, and fenced-in front yard.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2412 Depauw Dr.
2412 De Pauw Drive, Tippecanoe County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1020 sqft
Available 06/16/20 Charming Home in West Lafayette near Purdue - Property Id: 36536 This great home features an updated bathroom, spacious bedrooms, built in closets, and a brand new water heater.
Results within 5 miles of West Lafayette
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Bradford Place
3224 S 9th St, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$820
800 sqft
Quiet community with one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Private balcony/patio. Bike storage and pool on site. Easy access to Highway 52.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3029 Chinook Lane
3029 Chinook Lane, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom home on the south side of Lafayette! - This home is in the LSC school Corporation and is conviently located to shops, resturant and schools. Give us a call today for a tour. (RLNE5845685)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Historic Jefferson
1 Unit Available
1107 Brown St.
1107 Brown Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1107 Brown St. - 1107 Brown St. Available 07/15/20 Two bedroom Close to Downtown - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5817141)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1933 Salem
1933 Salem Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1st Floor apartment - (RLNE5787626)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Lawrence McAllister
1 Unit Available
2100 Underwood Street
2100 Underwood Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1004 sqft
2100 Underwood Street Available 08/01/20 Cute 2 bedroom home! Must see! - This house is super cute. 2 bedroom/ 1 bath. Great yard and close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Give us a call today! (RLNE5059821)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Columbian Park
1 Unit Available
2022 Scott Street
2022 Scott Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
2022 Scott Street Available 07/15/20 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex - This unit is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex. (RLNE4980812)
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2134 E 600 N 8B
2134 East 600 North, Battle Ground, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
2134 E 600 N 8B Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex / Tippecanoe School Corporation - Call us today for a tour! 765-807-6683 (RLNE4911445)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Columbian Park
1 Unit Available
11 S 31st Street
11 South 31st Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
924 sqft
11 S 31st Street Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE4152844)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2844 Plaza Court
2844 Plaza Court, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
2844 Plaza Court Available 07/01/20 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE WHITE PINES - 2 bed, 2 bath duplex on Lafayette's south side. Vinyl floors and carpeting. Washer and dryer in unit. Tenant pays electric and water/sewage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Perrin
1 Unit Available
202 Perrin Avenue
202 Perrin Avenue, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Fantastic turn of the century flats with great charm and character. Located in a nice, quiet location that is just steps from of downtown Lafayette.
