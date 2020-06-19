All apartments in West Lafayette
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

918 N Chauncey

918 Chauncey Avenue · (765) 637-0208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

918 Chauncey Avenue, West Lafayette, IN 47906
New Chauncey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 918 N Chauncey · Avail. Jul 15

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
918 N Chauncey Available 07/15/20 Three bedroom House - This spacious three bedroom house is located in West Lafayette School District and is very close to Purdue! Inside you can find three bedrooms, one bathroom, original hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen and much more! Off street parking is available and there is a small garage on site. The surrounding neighborhood has plenty to offer including community events, walking trails and farmers markets just to name a few. Rental properties in this area lease very quickly, so call us to get your showing scheduled and secure your spot!

765-637-0208

(RLNE5799449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 N Chauncey have any available units?
918 N Chauncey has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 918 N Chauncey currently offering any rent specials?
918 N Chauncey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 N Chauncey pet-friendly?
No, 918 N Chauncey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lafayette.
Does 918 N Chauncey offer parking?
Yes, 918 N Chauncey does offer parking.
Does 918 N Chauncey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 N Chauncey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 N Chauncey have a pool?
No, 918 N Chauncey does not have a pool.
Does 918 N Chauncey have accessible units?
No, 918 N Chauncey does not have accessible units.
Does 918 N Chauncey have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 N Chauncey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 N Chauncey have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 N Chauncey does not have units with air conditioning.
