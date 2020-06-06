266 S. Salisbury ST - 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry

Great 1 bedroom apartment! Large window in Living Room allows lot's of natural light in. Ceiling fan with light in living room, plus breakfast bar off of kitchen, and large storage closet. Kitchen furnished with electric range/oven, microwave, and full-size fridge.

Ideally located, Verde View offers residents a close proximity to campus and the Village area, plus the Levee & Wabash Landing! Walk to campus or the Village area in 5 -7 minutes. Special features include breakfast bar, available balconies, available off-street parking, and 24hr laundry center on the main floor. Enjoy a peaceful location and be close to everything!