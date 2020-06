Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Look no further! This multi-unit house is in the perfect location for students, situated right next to a popular park, and is only a block from Krannert. It contains a few 1bed/1bath and 2bed/1bath units. In the building, there are laundry facilities and central air, and the kitchen has a refrigerator, stove, and microwave! Want to bring your beloved pet? Just ask! Come on in and talk to us about these cozy units today!