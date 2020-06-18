210 W Wood Street- 4

Amenities

Great location and superb value! Our three-story apartment building is right on Chauncey Hill and adjacent to the State Street restaurants and shops. You can walk to Krannert in less than 5 minutes or Wabash Landing in less than 10 minutes. A public park with a basketball court, pavilion, and circuit training is across the street.

The property features secured entry to interior common hallways and available off-street parking. Our four-bedroom apartments have large kitchens equipped with a fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Efficiently designed floorplans feature a split layout with two bedrooms and a bathroom on each side of the living room.



• Convenient to Campus & Entertainment

• Easy access to public transportation

• Trash service included • Secured entry to building

• Off street parking available

• Air-conditioning & individual room heating.