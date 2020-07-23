All apartments in South Bend
Find more places like 3618 Rexford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Bend, IN
/
3618 Rexford Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:51 PM

3618 Rexford Drive

3618 Rexford Drive · (574) 575-4464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Bend
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

3618 Rexford Drive, South Bend, IN 46615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Edison Park area. Close to fine shopping and restaurants. There are new appliances and carpet in the home. Two car garage and a fully fenced in back yard. pet friendly with a non refundable pet fee and monthly fee. Come see this one it's a cutie!

This property uses South Bend Water Works for water/sewer/trash, NIPSCO for gas, and AEP for electric
WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR RENTALS ON CRAIGSLIST

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Rexford Drive have any available units?
3618 Rexford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Bend, IN.
What amenities does 3618 Rexford Drive have?
Some of 3618 Rexford Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 Rexford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Rexford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Rexford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 Rexford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3618 Rexford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3618 Rexford Drive offers parking.
Does 3618 Rexford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Rexford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Rexford Drive have a pool?
No, 3618 Rexford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Rexford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3618 Rexford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Rexford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Rexford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 Rexford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 Rexford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3618 Rexford Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave
South Bend, IN 46614
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St
South Bend, IN 46617
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave
South Bend, IN 46617

Similar Pages

South Bend 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth Bend 2 Bedroom Apartments
South Bend Apartments with GaragesSouth Bend Apartments with Gyms
South Bend Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mishawaka, INKalamazoo, MIElkhart, INValparaiso, INPortage, MI
Michigan City, INGranger, INSt. Joseph, MIWarsaw, INChesterton, IN
Plymouth, INLa Porte, INSouth Haven, MIGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast South Bend
Rum Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendValparaiso University
Kalamazoo CollegeWestern Michigan University
Bethel College-Indiana
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity