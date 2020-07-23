3618 Rexford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Edison Park area. Close to fine shopping and restaurants. There are new appliances and carpet in the home. Two car garage and a fully fenced in back yard. pet friendly with a non refundable pet fee and monthly fee. Come see this one it's a cutie!



This property uses South Bend Water Works for water/sewer/trash, NIPSCO for gas, and AEP for electric

WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR RENTALS ON CRAIGSLIST



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.