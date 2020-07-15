126 E Locust

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 bed, 1 bath home in Shelbyville. Weekly Payments!! - 2 bed, 1 bath home in Shelbyville! This cozy gem is in the heart of town convenient to shopping, dining, and sits in a quiet neighborhood. Offers updated interior, washer/dryer hook up & a corner lot with off street parking!



Weekly payments accepted...



Application approval REQUIRED before a showing will be schedule to view the home.

Please fill out the application online for an approval.



Occupants ages 18 and older must apply.



Requirements:

Security Deposit Equals to one months rent

*Income: Income MUST Be 3X the Monthly Rent

*Evictions Filed Less Than 1 yr:* Not Accepted

*Evictions Filed Greater Than 1 yr:* Case-By-Case

*Felony Convictions:* Case-By-Case

*Non-Refundable Application Fee:* $35 per occupant ages 18 and up

*Renter's Insurance Required.

*Pet accepted with $250 Pet Fee per pet. There are breed restrictions. Call for more information.



*UPON APPROVAL*, a leasing agent will be in touch with you to schedule a showing. We cannot schedule a showing of any of our properties until you have gone through the application process. We only show our properties to approved applicants.



Once approved we are happy to show you any additional available homes you would like to see.



The property will remain listed for rent until we receive a Home Reservation Agreement from an approved applicant.



Please feel free to ask any questions you may have prior to applying. 317-918-5336



