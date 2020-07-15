All apartments in Shelbyville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

126 E Locust

126 East Locust Street · (317) 294-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

126 East Locust Street, Shelbyville, IN 46176

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 126 E Locust · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed, 1 bath home in Shelbyville. Weekly Payments!! - 2 bed, 1 bath home in Shelbyville! This cozy gem is in the heart of town convenient to shopping, dining, and sits in a quiet neighborhood. Offers updated interior, washer/dryer hook up & a corner lot with off street parking!

Weekly payments accepted...

Application approval REQUIRED before a showing will be schedule to view the home.
Please fill out the application online for an approval.

Occupants ages 18 and older must apply.

Requirements:
Security Deposit Equals to one months rent
*Income: Income MUST Be 3X the Monthly Rent
*Evictions Filed Less Than 1 yr:* Not Accepted
*Evictions Filed Greater Than 1 yr:* Case-By-Case
*Felony Convictions:* Case-By-Case
*Non-Refundable Application Fee:* $35 per occupant ages 18 and up
*Renter's Insurance Required.
*Pet accepted with $250 Pet Fee per pet. There are breed restrictions. Call for more information.

*UPON APPROVAL*, a leasing agent will be in touch with you to schedule a showing. We cannot schedule a showing of any of our properties until you have gone through the application process. We only show our properties to approved applicants.

Once approved we are happy to show you any additional available homes you would like to see.

The property will remain listed for rent until we receive a Home Reservation Agreement from an approved applicant.

Please feel free to ask any questions you may have prior to applying. 317-918-5336

(RLNE5886807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 E Locust have any available units?
126 E Locust has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 126 E Locust currently offering any rent specials?
126 E Locust is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 E Locust pet-friendly?
No, 126 E Locust is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelbyville.
Does 126 E Locust offer parking?
Yes, 126 E Locust offers parking.
Does 126 E Locust have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 E Locust does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 E Locust have a pool?
No, 126 E Locust does not have a pool.
Does 126 E Locust have accessible units?
No, 126 E Locust does not have accessible units.
Does 126 E Locust have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 E Locust does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 E Locust have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 E Locust does not have units with air conditioning.
