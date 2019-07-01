All apartments in New Whiteland
Find more places like 320 Pleasant Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Whiteland, IN
/
320 Pleasant Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

320 Pleasant Drive

320 Pleasant Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

320 Pleasant Drive, New Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute ranch with a covered front porch features an open floor plan with neutral decor. The living room opens to the eat-in kitchen with all major appliances. Three spacious bedrooms share a full bath with a combination tub/shower. Close to schools and dining, and just a 12-minute drive to downtown Greenwood!
Rental Insurance Required.

Pets accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets Max. Pet Insurance Required

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Pleasant Drive have any available units?
320 Pleasant Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Whiteland, IN.
Is 320 Pleasant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 Pleasant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Pleasant Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Pleasant Drive is pet friendly.
Does 320 Pleasant Drive offer parking?
No, 320 Pleasant Drive does not offer parking.
Does 320 Pleasant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Pleasant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Pleasant Drive have a pool?
No, 320 Pleasant Drive does not have a pool.
Does 320 Pleasant Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 Pleasant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Pleasant Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Pleasant Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Pleasant Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Pleasant Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INSeymour, INFranklin, INBargersville, INBeech Grove, INCumberland, IN
Martinsville, INDanville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INPendleton, INLebanon, INEllettsville, INGreensburg, INNorth Vernon, INTipton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University