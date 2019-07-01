320 Pleasant Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cute ranch with a covered front porch features an open floor plan with neutral decor. The living room opens to the eat-in kitchen with all major appliances. Three spacious bedrooms share a full bath with a combination tub/shower. Close to schools and dining, and just a 12-minute drive to downtown Greenwood!

Rental Insurance Required.



Pets accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets Max. Pet Insurance Required



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.