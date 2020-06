Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in New Whiteland. Home is located in Hilltop Farms and has a large eat-in kitchen with a vaulted ceiling in the Great Room. The master suite includes the second full bathroom and walk-in closet. The backyard is fenced in and is perfect for entertaining or lounging during the cooler nights of Fall.